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Russell Walter: A Regular Guy with an Irregular Interest in Philosophy
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1 view • December 10, 2021
Russell Walter is just a regular guy with an outsized interest in philosophy. This led him to start his YouTube channel, where he discusses important questions of what drives civilizations toward higher culture, the relationship between aesthetics, physical fitness and political organization, and whether or not any of this matters in the age of transhumanism and social engineering.
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarian shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Russell Walter Links:
- @WalterRusselll | Twitter: https://twitter.com/WalterRusselll
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnN-3GfVjuEIHYo39HfhB1Q
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarian shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Russell Walter Links:
- @WalterRusselll | Twitter: https://twitter.com/WalterRusselll
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnN-3GfVjuEIHYo39HfhB1Q
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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