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Cada vez es mas obvio…
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34 views • October 26, 2021
Es posible que se desate una segunda guerra civil en Estados Unidos? Analizando la profundidad de la discordia política, en un ambiente toxico ideológico en donde los mismos cimientos de estas instituciones globalistas están siendo doblados al punto de quiebre, si lo es. Esto es lo que hay, 20 años después del ataque 911.
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