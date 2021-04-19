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Banned video of pentagon microchip
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508 views • April 19, 2021
Hi this is mirrored from Hugo talks, this video was taken off YouTube which seems strange as it didn’t have anything bad about it .
Here is an article about this chip https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/pentagon-covid-microchip-blood-virus-b1830372.html?amp
And
https://english.sawtbeirut.com/world/pentagon-scientists-reveal-microchip-that-senses-covid-19-in-your-body/
please seek Jesus Christ today.
Here is an article about this chip https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/pentagon-covid-microchip-blood-virus-b1830372.html?amp
And
https://english.sawtbeirut.com/world/pentagon-scientists-reveal-microchip-that-senses-covid-19-in-your-body/
please seek Jesus Christ today.
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