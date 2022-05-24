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High Level Meetings Taking Place in Hawaii While UFO's Gather
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89 views • May 24, 2022
Mirrored: Gina Maria Colvin Hill: "It is my personal opinion that there are High Level meetings taking place at the Observatories in Hawaii between humans and other beings. The UFO's Ships are hovering close as the meetings take place. There has been lots of vehicles showing up within the past few days."
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