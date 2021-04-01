© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Great Among the Gentiles - December 1998 Newsletter
Follow
1
Share
Report
20 views • April 01, 2021
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/great-among-gentiles
Newsletter Archives: https://www.thebereancall.org/newsletters
Newsletters in Spanish: https://www.thebereancall.org/spanish
Newsletters in German: https://www.thebereancall.org/german
Audio Newsletters: https://www.thebereancall.org/newsletter/audio
Printable Newsletters: https://www.thebereancall.org/newsletter/pdf
We have often pointed out in these pages that prophecy comprises nearly one-third of the Bible. Though so neglected by most of the church, prophecy is, in fact, the cornerstone of Scripture. In Isaiah 42:8-9, 46:9-10, 48:5 and many other places God declares that He will prove His existence and vindicate His Word by telling, through His prophets, what will happen in the future and watching over history to make certain that it does.
To most Christians, prophecy involves "last days" events. Yet most biblical prophecies have already been fulfilled. These are world-shaking and history-making events foretold centuries and even thousands of years in advance—and their fulfillment has been witnessed by the entire world.
Newsletter Archives: https://www.thebereancall.org/newsletters
Newsletters in Spanish: https://www.thebereancall.org/spanish
Newsletters in German: https://www.thebereancall.org/german
Audio Newsletters: https://www.thebereancall.org/newsletter/audio
Printable Newsletters: https://www.thebereancall.org/newsletter/pdf
We have often pointed out in these pages that prophecy comprises nearly one-third of the Bible. Though so neglected by most of the church, prophecy is, in fact, the cornerstone of Scripture. In Isaiah 42:8-9, 46:9-10, 48:5 and many other places God declares that He will prove His existence and vindicate His Word by telling, through His prophets, what will happen in the future and watching over history to make certain that it does.
To most Christians, prophecy involves "last days" events. Yet most biblical prophecies have already been fulfilled. These are world-shaking and history-making events foretold centuries and even thousands of years in advance—and their fulfillment has been witnessed by the entire world.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.