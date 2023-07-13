Russian Army Has Launched a Counteroffensive In The 'KRASNIY LIMAN' Direction and Entered 'TORSKOYE'

The NATO Summit in Vilnius did not start as the Western military expected. Starting from the spring of 2022, the U.S. dreamed of turning the summit of the North Atlantic Alliance of summer 2023 into its triumph by proclaiming Russia's defeat in the current confrontation with NATO and the whole West. However, Russia has once again destroyed all the plans of her so-called Western partners.
*********************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.