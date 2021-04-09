JUDY MIKOVITS, PHD, IS IT A COVID VACCINE OR A "KILL SHOT"? (PART 3 OF 3)

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Judy Mikovits, PhD, has been called one of the most accomplished scientists of her generation. Dr. Mikovits is a New York Times bestselling author of “The Plague” and “Plague of Corruption.” She was featured in the documentary Plandemic, which highlights her discovery of the retrovirus in vaccines and its detrimental side effects. Many are making a choice to take the Covid vaccine but others are calling it a “Kill Shot.” Do we really know how effective they are? Dr. Mikovits will share her research and concerns on the covid vaccine shot.
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