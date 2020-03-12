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Κορωναϊός και συνορα (μεταναστευτικό)
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4949 views • March 12, 2020
Mας ταλανίζουν δύο δύσκολες καταστάσεις.
Υστερία κορωναϊού που εντείνεται να'ναι καλά τα ΜΜΕ,
και η πάλη μας να κλείσουμε τα σύνορά μας επιτέλους.
Δείτε πώς αναλύει ο Γουάτσον το συσχετισμό
πανδημίας και μεταναστευτικού
credits @Paul Joseph Watson
ΣΤΟ ΣΑΪΤ ΜΟΥ https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=325304#p325304
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το μπλογκ μου http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/
Υστερία κορωναϊού που εντείνεται να'ναι καλά τα ΜΜΕ,
και η πάλη μας να κλείσουμε τα σύνορά μας επιτέλους.
Δείτε πώς αναλύει ο Γουάτσον το συσχετισμό
πανδημίας και μεταναστευτικού
credits @Paul Joseph Watson
ΣΤΟ ΣΑΪΤ ΜΟΥ https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=325304#p325304
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το μπλογκ μου http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/
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