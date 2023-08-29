OUR WARFARE IS ASSYMETRICAL | 8-29-2023

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Show #1966
Links from this broadcast:
Survival 401k: https://survival401k.com/
Prepare to Stand event: https://coachdavelive.com/event/prepare-to-stand and https://prepare2stand.com
Depopulation - Reese Report: https://rumble.com/v3byrim-depopulation-climate-change-and-weather-weapons.html
5th Gen Warfare: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6I8oXPWq9E
Gen. Flynn on 5th Gen Warfare: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mAosAWk0r1A
51 Officials that interfered with the election: https://nypost.com/2022/10/19/its-been-two-years-since-51-intelligence-agents-interfered-with-an-election-they-still-wont-apologize/
Asymmetrical warfare: https://www.slideserve.com/leontyne/introduction-to-asymmetric-warfare-aw-4th-generation-warfare-4gw-and-maneuver-warfare-mw
Melted Car: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9L9WvlCli0
Jamie Walden Interview: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-common-sense-show/id1434307560?i=1000624460297
Jamie Walden video on Maui "Fires": https://youtu.be/cIlC3dQGtzY?feature=shared
CBS - Weather Manipulation: https://www.facebook.com/reel/178779705226921
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
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