Karen Kingston - Whistleblower - Must Follow - from https://karenkingston.substack.com/

Karen Kingston and Ex Pharma Employee turned whistleblower. Her work and the release of it caused her and her family to be hunted to the DIC's (Dicks in Charge) her life in danger had to flee to Mexico for some time and was poisoned on several occasions. She is well known and versed in many areas including patents. Please look into her work and use your brain. There is a reason this information has been massivly censored. Love you all. God Bless