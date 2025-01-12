Russian military correspondents released footage on January 11, 2025, showing the mass surrender of Ukrainian soldiers as a terrible form of self-defense in Kurakhovo city and its outskirts. Keep in mind! Kurakhovo was recently conquered by the powerful Russian military, and the Russian Defense Ministry officially reported its capture on Monday, January 6. After a month of fierce fighting, the strategic city in Donetsk was practically unharmed. About 4 thousand residents out of 18 thousand who lived here before the conflict, remained in their homes. The situation in the city is now calm as reported by the Russian war correspondent on January 12, when he visited Kurakhovo for the first time.

Vasily Krakhmal, on behalf of the prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told how they could not withstand the rapid attacks of Russian troops during the storming of Kurakhovo city, and in the amount of 16 people, made a smart choice to lay down their arms and surrender to the Russian military at Kurakhovo industrial zone. Krakhmal also revealed details of his orders and urged his colleagues to save their lives. They exposed the deception of the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the poor provision of weapons and supplies, and the senseless resistance of the trained professional units of the Russian Armed Forces. Now, this leaves the Ukrainian military with one chance of salvation, to benefit themselves and their families at home.

Russian fighters from the South Group of Forces say that the Ukrainian defenses in and around Kurakhovo were completely unprepared for a multi-layered defense. In the liberated Shevchenko, a general view of the star-shaped defensive positions abandoned by Ukrainian troops, and then captured by the Russian Armed Forces. The Ukrainians continue to retreat, making room for the Russian army to advance. At the same time, in Yantarny sector south of Kurakhovo, Russian soldiers from the 10th Tank Regiment of the 20th Division raised a flag over the village. The Russian Defense Ministry reported today, January 12, that units of the South Group of Forces managed to liberate the settlement during active offensive operations. The defenses in Yantarny, north of Sukhi Yaly River, were broken through, and units of the Ukrainian 79th Air Assault Brigade were shot down and captured. Neither drone strikes, cluster munitions, Western weapons, tanks, nor underground fortifications were able to stop the advance of the Russian assault troops.

