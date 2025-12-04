© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
September 9-11 Attack
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 24 hours ago
In reality, it is the world government (U.N.) itself which is conducting the terrorist acts. These Channel: @oneninetyfivenationsrising will prove beyond any reasonable doubt that the government's conspiracy theory is a preposterous cover story. The truth is that the attacks on 9/11 were perpetrated by Israel Mossad, aided and abetted by high officials in the U.S. Government... “Out of these troubled times, a New World Order can emerge under a United Nations that performs as envisioned by its founders.” President George Bush, September 11, 1990 State of the Union.1
2522:49
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.