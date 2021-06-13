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Tove Jakobsson har sänt live.
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41 views • June 13, 2021
Det är med ett obekvämt tungt hjärta jag idag trycker på play för att prata med er💔.
Du som tagit 💉 eller vistas nära personer som har, behöver agera snabbt på att skydda dig från spikproteinets skadliga effekter i kroppen❤️.
🔬Forskarlarmet från Salk-institut som inte än kommit fram till oss i Sverige & senatsförhöret i Texas delar jag med er idag.
Du som tagit 💉 eller vistas nära personer som har, behöver agera snabbt på att skydda dig från spikproteinets skadliga effekter i kroppen❤️.
🔬Forskarlarmet från Salk-institut som inte än kommit fram till oss i Sverige & senatsförhöret i Texas delar jag med er idag.
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