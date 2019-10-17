PART 3: CNN Field Manager: Zucker’s 9am Calls ‘BS;’ “...Totally Left-Leaning…Don't Want to Admit it”

Project Veritas

• Manager of Field Operations at CNN Patrick Davis Complains “We Could Be So Much Better Than What We Are.”

• “I Haven’t Listened to a 9AM (Rundown) Call in About 15 Years…Just, I Can’t Listen to It,” Explains Davis, “It’s All Just a Bunch of Bullshit.”

• Field Production Supervisor at CNN Gerald Sisnette: “The Only Way This Will Go Away is When He (Trump) Dies. Hopefully Soon.”

• “They Sold Themselves to the Devil. It’s, It’s Sad.” Laments Floor Manager at CNN Mike Brevna.

• “We Used to Cover News,” Complains Senior Field Engineer at CNN Scott Garber, “We Used to Go Out and Do Stories.”

• Zucker Admits to Being Personally Responsible for Impeachment Coverage: “I Am the One Saying We Should Just Stay on Impeachment.”

• Conflict is What Sells,” Explains CNN Media Coordinator Christian Sierra, “Create Clicks, Get More Money.”



(WASHINGTON, D.C.) On Monday, October 14, 2019 Project Veritas released the first of its Expose CNN series about the inner workings and candid observations of CNN employees and executives as captured with a hidden camera by CNN Insider Cary Poarch. The first report was followed by Part II in the series on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 where Cary had casual conversations inside CNN regarding the candidates for the Democratic nomination for President.



Today, we are releasing Part III exposing the network’s movement away from objective newsgathering and towards partisan advocacy.