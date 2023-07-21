Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ALPR: Stalking You by Your License Plate
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
319 Subscribers
121 views
Published 15 hours ago

The number of automated license plate readers has exploded to mind-boggling levels in recent years. Databases now contain billions of scans and they’re growing fast. This empowers local, state and federal governments to not just track you and build profiles on where you go, but also to use AI as a dystopian pre-crime tool to target people based on their driving patterns.


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: July 21, 2023


Keywords
libertyconstitutionpolice statepolicesurveillanceskynetlibertarian10th amendmentstalkingalprprecrimelicense plate reader

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket