Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PAYLOAD - THE VAX + 5G + AI CONNECTION (UPDATED) 1080p
channel image
High Hopes
2599 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
504 views
Published 16 hours ago

Xray_911


March 22, 2023


The link between the Covid vaccine, 5G weaponized towers and AI.

How the vax was intended to work - as part of an AI, 5G - human herd track control and culling grid.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2f9ec0-payload-the-vax-5g-ai-connection-updated.html

Keywords
vaccine5gaiartificial intelligencevaxshotinoculationconnectioninjectioncovidpayloadxray911weaponized towershuman herdtrack controlculling grid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket