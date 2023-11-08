Create New Account
Organic Bee Pollen Ice Cream
Food Ranger Alice
60 views
Published 20 hours ago

Organic Bee Pollen Ice Cream


3 organic bananas

2 tbs Organic Bee Pollen

1 tbs Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Health Ranger’s Freeze-Dried Organic Fruits 

(I used  blueberriesstrawberrypineapplegoji or mango)


Chop up the bananas into small pieces.
Freeze the bananas for at least 3 hours or overnight.
Mix the coconut oil and the frozen bananas in the food processor, then blend until smooth.
Add in the Organic Bee Pollen and pulse a few times – don’t overdo it; you don’t want the bee pollen to lose its texture
Transfer to a container and freeze until solid.
Throw in the Health Ranger’s Freeze Dried Organic Fruits of your choice
Enjoy the refreshing taste, unique texture and all the plant-based nutrients in this healthy ice cream.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com

Buy lab-verified products now at BrighteonStore.com


