Kennedy Endorses Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert F. Kennedy suspended his candidacy and endorsed Donald Trump. This shows political marriage of sorts, which could, in a perfect world result in a convergence of RFK's activism and Donald Trump's hard-nosed business sense that could bring about a powerful administration of kick-butt action. If the election is not stolen.