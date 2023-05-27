https://gettr.com/post/p2hz8po82a6
0525 Nicole on Steve Gruber Show
The spokesperson of the hearing pointed out that Citibank has been helping the CCP’s “One Belt, One Road” project. Although the Citibank website also bragged about themselves helping the CCP’s achievements in the Belt and Road Initiative, the Citigroup representative confirmed that Citibank had no role in it.
听证会发言人指出花期银行一直在帮助中共的“一带一路”项目，尽管花旗银行网站也宣称自己在帮助中共一带一路的成绩，花旗代表确否认花旗在其中的作用。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
