Pokemon Go(v) ... Another Conspiracy Confirmed!
What is happening
What is happening
49 views • 4 months ago

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/pokemon-gov/


Remember Pokémon Go? You know, that cute game where you And! Battle . . . Pokeballs? . . . to capture . . . .monsters in a gym? . . . or something like that. Anyway, the point is, people went bananas over this augmented reality nonsense 8 years ago and of course those cracy conspiracy kooks at places like The Corbett Report had to rain on everyone's parade by warning them about the app's shady, intel-connected origins. Well . . . guess who just got proven correct again. (SPOILER: it's the crazy conspiracy kooks who just proven correct again.)


ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

ciagamespokemon gothe official corbett report rumble channelanother conspiracy confirmed
