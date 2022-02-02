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US Should Boycott the 2022 Genocide Games in China
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10 views • February 02, 2022
Communist China Never Paid Any Price for Unleashing the Pandemic. China Refuses World Health Organization Investigation Into Origins of COVID. China Does Not Allow Freedom as Shown in the Hong Kong Crackdown. They Practice a Surveillance State and Spie on Their Citizens! No Freedom of Speech, Religion, Assembly or Press Allowed in China. Beijing Biden Doesn't Have Courage to Stand Up to Communist China!
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