Need for automating procure to pay process

As a procurement executive, you’ve no doubt have gone through the process of hiring new vendors or outsourcing some of your procurement tasks to third parties. If you haven’t, you probably already know that doing so is no easy feat. The task can be daunting at times. And unless you have some sort of software to aid the process, it can take up way too much of your time.



Today, procurement is not only a repetitive and labor-intensive function but also an administrative process. The present buying system has made it difficult for organizations to get value for money. What is required is the ability to make the most of currently available technology or systems to automate the whole procurement function or process.



Procurement automation software streamlines your entire procurement function. It automates repetitive tasks that are labor-intensive, freeing up human labor for more important activities at hand. Automation of procurement functions is the single most effective way to cut costs out of any organization.



Organizations that have automated their procurement processes report an increase in productivity up to 3 times that of non-automated systems. By adopting the TYASuite plug-and-play procure-to-pay software, you can cut out errors by 95%, improve accuracy, lower costs up to 80%, and cut your invoice processing cycle from days to hours, leaving you with more time on more important tasks.