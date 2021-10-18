BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Need for automating procure to pay process
TYASuite
TYASuite
0 follower
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • October 18, 2021
As a procurement executive, you’ve no doubt have gone through the process of hiring new vendors or outsourcing some of your procurement tasks to third parties. If you haven’t, you probably already know that doing so is no easy feat. The task can be daunting at times. And unless you have some sort of software to aid the process, it can take up way too much of your time.

Today, procurement is not only a repetitive and labor-intensive function but also an administrative process. The present buying system has made it difficult for organizations to get value for money. What is required is the ability to make the most of currently available technology or systems to automate the whole procurement function or process.

Procurement automation software streamlines your entire procurement function. It automates repetitive tasks that are labor-intensive, freeing up human labor for more important activities at hand. Automation of procurement functions is the single most effective way to cut costs out of any organization.

Organizations that have automated their procurement processes report an increase in productivity up to 3 times that of non-automated systems. By adopting the TYASuite plug-and-play procure-to-pay software, you can cut out errors by 95%, improve accuracy, lower costs up to 80%, and cut your invoice processing cycle from days to hours, leaving you with more time on more important tasks.
Keywords
technologyprocurement softwareprocurement management software
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Global Crop Prices Post Largest Quarterly Jump Since Ukraine Invasion, Index Shows

Global Crop Prices Post Largest Quarterly Jump Since Ukraine Invasion, Index Shows

Sterling Ashworth
AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

Sterling Ashworth
The Diesel Domino Effect: Why 16 Trucking Bankruptcies Signal a Coming Food Crisis

The Diesel Domino Effect: Why 16 Trucking Bankruptcies Signal a Coming Food Crisis

Mike Adams
Anthropic IPO Prospectus Reveals Company Bleeding Cash, Striving for $2T Valuation

Anthropic IPO Prospectus Reveals Company Bleeding Cash, Striving for $2T Valuation

Chase Codewell
Russian-Made Goods Account for 45% of Light Industry Market, Minister Says

Russian-Made Goods Account for 45% of Light Industry Market, Minister Says

Garrison Vance
U.S. energy boom cushions economy as Europe&#8217;s inflation climbs amid oil shock

U.S. energy boom cushions economy as Europe’s inflation climbs amid oil shock

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy