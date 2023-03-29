https://gettr.com/post/p2curbqd2b8
3/27/2023 Instead of being scared or wavering after Miles Guo was taken away on March 15, our fellow fighters of the New Federal State of China became more united than ever!
#MilesGuo #FreeMilesGuo #FreeMilesGuoNow #NFSC
3/27/2023 315事件后，新中国联邦的战友们不但没有因此害怕或退缩，反倒比以前更团结！
#郭文贵 #释放郭文贵 #立即释放郭文贵 #新中国联邦
