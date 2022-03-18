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Zelensky didnt like truths from Trump
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168 views • March 18, 2022
1. MAX IGAN: "THE REAL EVENT IS ABOUT TO BEGIN". MORE WISE WORDS https://www.bitchute.com/video/BmuWWyUaR2ts/
2. Dr. Ariyana Love joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to further expose the horrors of the Ukrainian bioweapon labs, their relations to U.S. Deep State, and the infiltration of Neo-Nazis in Ukrainian government.
https://rumble.com/vxp4eh-horrifying-russian-report-ukrainian-biolabs-creating-special-bioweapons-for.html
3. Owen points out how Zelensky seemed upset when Trump told the truth about Ukrainian corruption and Hunter Biden.
https://www.brighteon.com/868d1bab-23c8-4c69-ba83-f96415e790f7
4. Reporter In Ukraine Confirms Ukrainians Are Bombing Civilians And Media Is Blaming Russia. From Infowars.
https://www.brighteon.com/01b38376-0d69-4e65-a6e5-8744af603a4a
5. Killer Nurses: We Stayed For The Paycheck. America’s death hospitals that would not be able to successfully kill everyone in their path without the help and compliance of nurses.
https://rumble.com/vxeohf-killer-nurses-we-stayed-for-the-paycheck.html
2. Dr. Ariyana Love joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to further expose the horrors of the Ukrainian bioweapon labs, their relations to U.S. Deep State, and the infiltration of Neo-Nazis in Ukrainian government.
https://rumble.com/vxp4eh-horrifying-russian-report-ukrainian-biolabs-creating-special-bioweapons-for.html
3. Owen points out how Zelensky seemed upset when Trump told the truth about Ukrainian corruption and Hunter Biden.
https://www.brighteon.com/868d1bab-23c8-4c69-ba83-f96415e790f7
4. Reporter In Ukraine Confirms Ukrainians Are Bombing Civilians And Media Is Blaming Russia. From Infowars.
https://www.brighteon.com/01b38376-0d69-4e65-a6e5-8744af603a4a
5. Killer Nurses: We Stayed For The Paycheck. America’s death hospitals that would not be able to successfully kill everyone in their path without the help and compliance of nurses.
https://rumble.com/vxeohf-killer-nurses-we-stayed-for-the-paycheck.html
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