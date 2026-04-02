Pouches for EMF Protection and the Risks of Clothing-Based EMF Protection, an interview with Tina Blanco

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Not all protection is created equal. While EMF-blocking clothing may wear out over time, smart pouches offer a longer-lasting solution. Slip your phone inside, shield your body, and stay connected without constant exposure. It’s a simple switch with a powerful impact—especially in a world dominated by always-on devices.
#EMFAwareness #SmartProtection #TechSafety #DigitalHealth #EverydayShield
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