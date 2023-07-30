Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Using IteraCare Wand on Dog tumours
channel image
StayingAwake
173 Subscribers
147 views
Published Yesterday

Here I am using the Iterracare wand to remove tumors and fat from my over weight beagle . Activate weak and inactive stem cells Balance stress Boost eyesight and hearing Cleanse blood impurities Counteract harmful EMFs Detoxify the lymphatic system Enhance microcirculation and remove clumps.

Harmonize brain hemispheres Improve anti-aging, beauty, and skin Increase metabolism and weight loss Lower blood pressure Mitigate headaches.More info  


🚨    https://terahertzforwellness.com/KEITHW/presentation.php







Keywords
dogtumorswandsiteracare

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket