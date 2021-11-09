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CDC WHISTLEBLOWER - DONT TAKE THE JAB! (MARK OF THE BEAST)
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297 views • November 09, 2021
Connect The Dots

CONNECT THE . . . .


Mirror from Creatix13: https://www.bitchute.com/video/kyH2Ph06qF1X/
NO RECORD FOUND! FOIs reveal that health/science institutions around the world (133 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification, anywhere, ever... Read more https://tinyurl.com/norecordfound "Covid-19: Researcher blows the whistle on data integrity issues in Pfizer’s vaccine trial" https://www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj.n2635
Download as PDF: https://www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj.n2635.full.pdf
"Karen Kingston: FDA Documents Show CV19 Vax Produces a Bioweapon!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/kigI5Izxen8Y/
"Karen Kingston: RECEIPTS! Patent PROVES Vaxx is Obedience Training Platform" https://www.bitchute.com/video/RD72w1oH9bBl/
"Karen Kingston: Unvaxed at Risk from Vaxed" https://www.bitchute.com/video/NucBxWQioR2T/
"Karen Kingston: "Do NOT Allow Them to Inject Your Children", BioTech Analyst Warns!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/HNxdEb9yLGBJ/
Download PDF "Mark of the Beast": https://tinyurl.com/vaxalarm
Watch "MARK OF THE BEAST" https://www.bitchute.com/video/BimgWpuWa6ai/

"COVID-19 Vaccine Risks in children! (Geert Vanden Bossche)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/au1YYrKfz9a3/
"PFIZER VACCINE: THEY MURDERED MY SON" https://www.bitchute.com/video/QgaZ8BqGLKpw/
"WHEN IRELAND WAKES UP, THERE'S GONNA BE HELL TO PAY - IT'S ALL IN PLAIN SIGHT" https://www.bitchute.com/video/EjmTbmj1STvw/
"UK Funeral Director - I see lots of Dead Babies in Fridges since the rollout of the Covid Injections" https://www.bitchute.com/video/fSAEyKTBxI5Y/

"DEADLY SHOTS! Former Pfizer Employee Confirms Poison in COVID 'Vaccine'" https://www.bitchute.com/video/N4o6QTItuBjg/ and "Pfizer Whistleblower Confirms Bioweapon Global Extermination Plan" https://www.bitchute.com/video/IRtihxDZLfms/
"Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi WARNS: COVID Shots to "Decimate World Population" https://www.bitchute.com/video/1f9M4JpMOXTN/ and "Professor Sucharit Bhakdi: An Urgent Message! Share with all!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/I8aAi5mRsXDC/ and "To all Members of the European Union: Make a wise choice! (25/04/21)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/tlB1hmtRdMas/ and "FINAL WARNING FROM EX Pfizer Vice Chief Scientific Advisor and VP, Dr. Michael Yeadon" https://www.bitchute.com/video/NFn3JBjPud4V/
"Dr Michael Yeadon, Former Pfizer Vice President on Covid Vaccines!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/PE57iVclDzwu/
"Dr. Mike Yeadon: Doctors Giving the CV-19 Jab Will Have to Live With Causing Avoidable Deaths!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/TXlOLLg9KCqa/
"Exclusive to Unlocked Dr Mike Yeadon (Ex. Pfizer)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/DZr6f8O7nOKX/
"Dr. Michael Yeadon on Why Variants of COVID-19 are Harmless" https://www.bitchute.com/video/FYvTVzNiERzY/
"Dr. Michael Yeadon (Why VOLUNTARY INFORMED CONSENT PREVENTS YOU From BEING FORCED..." https://www.bitchute.com/video/rX0W4TKG1Erb/
"FINAL WARNING FROM EX Pfizer Vice Chief Scientific Advisor and VP, Dr. Michael Yeadon" https://www.bitchute.com/video/NFn3JBjPud4V/
"Dr Mike Yeadon: FORMER PFIZER VP SPEAKS OUT ON DANGERS OF mRNA VACCINES & COVID ILLUSION" https://www.bitchute.com/video/wrp0wlkbhkcq/
"Dr. Michael Yeadon on Vaccine Passports: We Will be Standing at the "Gates of Hell" https://www.bitchute.com/video/MuFOxirrENjJ/
"Dr. Fuellmich, Yeadon (Chief respiratory research scientist), Dr. Craig (Pathologist)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/r4IUYpx8ZYhs/
Keywords
flu shotmark of the beastconnect the dotscovid vaccine
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