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Κοινή στέγη για τρεις θρησκείες θα δημιουργηθεί στο Βερολίνο…!!!!!!!!!!!!!
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0 view • February 26, 2021
«Τρεις θρησκείες κάτω από την ίδια στέγη». Αυτός είναι ο σκοπός της δημιουργίας ενώ νέου πολυπολιτισμικού κέντρου που θα κατασκευαστεί στο Βερολίνο. Στο House of One, όπως θα ονομάζεται, θα στεγάζονται μια εκκλησία, μια συναγωγή και ένα τζαμί που θα συνδέονται με ένα κοινό χώρο.
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