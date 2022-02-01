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Russia Military Build-up near Ukraine
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93 views • February 01, 2022
This is my 2nd video for the day. As an American Ex-Pat in Ukraine, I have a different view of the situation. It is true, Russia has 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border outside of Belarus. As always warmongers are trying to get a war started.
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