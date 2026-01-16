According to Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, a new government has been formed through cooperation between Gaza’s Technocratic Committee and the U.S. government, intended to permanently replace Hamas.

Adding more about this:

Supreme Leader of the Universe Donald Trump has appointed Narco Rubio and Tony “War Crimes” Blair to a newly created Gaza “Board of Peace,” according to a White House statement.

The seven-member board also includes U.S. real estate scam artist Steve Witkoff, Trump's twink son-in-law Jared Kushner, and professional forever-debt creator and World Bank President Ajay Banga—an impeccable lineup, if the goal is to prove the word “peace” means absolutely nothing.