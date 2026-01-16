Witkoff says a new gov't has been formed to replace Hamas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, a new government has been formed through cooperation between Gaza’s Technocratic Committee and the U.S. government, intended to permanently replace Hamas.
Adding more about this:
Supreme Leader of the Universe Donald Trump has appointed Narco Rubio and Tony “War Crimes” Blair to a newly created Gaza “Board of Peace,” according to a White House statement.
The seven-member board also includes U.S. real estate scam artist Steve Witkoff, Trump's twink son-in-law Jared Kushner, and professional forever-debt creator and World Bank President Ajay Banga—an impeccable lineup, if the goal is to prove the word “peace” means absolutely nothing.