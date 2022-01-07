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Ted Cruz made some bad remarks. På svenska efter 3,20
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10 views • January 07, 2022
1. Alex Jones breaks down the clip of Ted Cruz burning patriot protesters from Jan 6th as an engineered false flag rebellion is being formed to eradicate opposition to the globalist authoritarian takeover of humanity.
https://www.brighteon.com/e91e07ce-a2c6-4c41-b03a-0d722b8a99f5
2. Tucker Makes Ted Cruz Squirm Over Jan 6th Terrorist Remarks. Tucker Carlson gives Ted Cruz no quarter for Cruz’s craven remarks calling January 6th protesters – violent protesters. Beautiful.
https://www.brighteon.com/d5c9d9f1-7f8b-4ef5-b6c9-01b9de8417dd
3. Pete Santilli will be live tomorrow afternoon on Infowars January 7th to put AG Merrick Garland on notice for threatening to arrest all Trump supporters. Pete will call on all of the Infowarriors to stand with him in a candlelight vigil that if AG Merrick Garland and his FBI Gestapo goons want to go after Alex Jones that they are going to have to go through all of us first!
https://www.brighteon.com/8f299037-a17f-49ae-93e9-5a3d89c52513
4. I would describe what the controlled, mainstream media has been feeding the American people ever since this unconstitutional national Emergency was declared as nothing more than fear porn and Marxist propaganda.
https://www.brighteon.com/6ff37c5b-b087-4e52-9fcb-c5478a9552cb
5. Certified Nurse Confirms Justin Trudeau And Wife Sophie Faked Vacccination On Live TV. It's all theatre folks, actors just playing their roles in the elites great reset agenda.
https://www.brighteon.com/636f8892-50d7-4c64-9a8f-89525b11c7e7
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/e91e07ce-a2c6-4c41-b03a-0d722b8a99f5
2. Tucker Makes Ted Cruz Squirm Over Jan 6th Terrorist Remarks. Tucker Carlson gives Ted Cruz no quarter for Cruz’s craven remarks calling January 6th protesters – violent protesters. Beautiful.
https://www.brighteon.com/d5c9d9f1-7f8b-4ef5-b6c9-01b9de8417dd
3. Pete Santilli will be live tomorrow afternoon on Infowars January 7th to put AG Merrick Garland on notice for threatening to arrest all Trump supporters. Pete will call on all of the Infowarriors to stand with him in a candlelight vigil that if AG Merrick Garland and his FBI Gestapo goons want to go after Alex Jones that they are going to have to go through all of us first!
https://www.brighteon.com/8f299037-a17f-49ae-93e9-5a3d89c52513
4. I would describe what the controlled, mainstream media has been feeding the American people ever since this unconstitutional national Emergency was declared as nothing more than fear porn and Marxist propaganda.
https://www.brighteon.com/6ff37c5b-b087-4e52-9fcb-c5478a9552cb
5. Certified Nurse Confirms Justin Trudeau And Wife Sophie Faked Vacccination On Live TV. It's all theatre folks, actors just playing their roles in the elites great reset agenda.
https://www.brighteon.com/636f8892-50d7-4c64-9a8f-89525b11c7e7
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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