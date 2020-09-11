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The Mark of the Beast (Digging Deeper - Episode 1)
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54 views • September 11, 2020
An unlikely collection of people from diverse faith backgrounds meet with evangelist and pastor Mark Finley to discuss the Mark of the Beast and its relevance today. Is the Mark of the Beast still what Adventists have taught for so many years, or is there something more to the Third Angel’s Message? Watch this fascinating conversation as Mark Finley discusses the beast, the nature of the mark and how to avoid it.
Sources:
June 15, 2018
Adventist Review Online
The Mark of the Beast - Episode 1
https://www.adventistreview.org/church-news/story6215-the-mark-of-the-beast-episode-1
06-22-2018
The Mark of the Beast - Episode 1
Adventist World
https://www.adventistworld.org/the-mark-of-the-beast-episode-1/
Sources:
June 15, 2018
Adventist Review Online
The Mark of the Beast - Episode 1
https://www.adventistreview.org/church-news/story6215-the-mark-of-the-beast-episode-1
06-22-2018
The Mark of the Beast - Episode 1
Adventist World
https://www.adventistworld.org/the-mark-of-the-beast-episode-1/
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