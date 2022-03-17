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Anticipation of Celebration  | The Prophetic Report
Flyover Conservatives
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60 views • March 17, 2022
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
Johnny Enlow Elijah Streams Monday March 14
0-4:55
https://youtu.be/Jn-jq57ZAnw

Julie Green Ministries March 8 The Deep State is Being Exposed released March 12
Website jgminternational.org
1:47-12:45
https://youtu.be/NePBJrnCdxQ

Robin Bullock 11th Hour Tuesday March 15
17:24-26:01 
https://youtu.be/Zrp2MJpjajI


TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -
https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7

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Keywords
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