NASHVILLE CAR BOMBING! UPDATED 12/26 ADDITIONAL INFO AND LINKS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
First video w/links to original PD presser , etc. https://www.bitchute.com/video/VkzYFIinsY0t/
Audio from the Bomber https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1342521448414539782
Personal cam video from end of street (lack of Emergency vehicles? sirens? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QcvSOuLT3EM
MSM story about the 911 outages: https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/att-outages-across-tennessee-kentucky-affecting-multiple-911-services/