THREE RUSSIAN FIGHTER JETS INTERCEPTS US B-52 BOMBER OVER BLACK SEA

Two Russian Su-27 fighter jets and a Mig 31 intercepted a US B-52 bomber over the Black Sea, causing concern amongst international observers. This event is the latest in a series of incidents between Russia and the United States, heightening tensions between the two superpowers.
