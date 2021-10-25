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The Legal process of being 'saved': Your petition is made
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21 views • October 25, 2021
In this video series, we are going to show the legal process of being saved, and the process starts when a person is at an altar somewhere asking Jesus to be their Lord and Saviour. This is the behind the scenes look at the LEGAL process that Jesus employs when He is "saving" people, and being "saved" is a LOT more involved than what your church is telling you.
For more content on the legal process of being "saved":
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/judicial-processes-introduction/judicial-processes-salvation.html
Being saved is more than just "believing":
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/jesus/jesus-saves-for-real.html
Menu of content about being saved:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-salvation.html
For more content on the legal process of being "saved":
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/judicial-processes-introduction/judicial-processes-salvation.html
Being saved is more than just "believing":
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/jesus/jesus-saves-for-real.html
Menu of content about being saved:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-salvation.html
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