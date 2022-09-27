Jim Breuer | Jim Breuer's FULL LENGTH Comedy Special LIVE 9.24.22 | That Comedy Show Tonight from Tulsa, Oklahoma

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Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Record-Setting 9.1% Inflation Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Join Jim Breuer, Eric Trump, General Flynn & Mike Lindell On the ReAwaken America Tour!!! Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*October 21st & 22nd - Manheim, Pennsylvania Tickets Now On Sale
*November 4th & 5th - Branson, Missouri Tickets Now On Sale
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Listen to Jim Breuer's Interview with Joe Rogan: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FHRe3ISh5M
Listen to Jim Breuer's Full Interview with Glenn Beck: https://rumble.com/v1khpzk-jim-breuer-doesnt-care-if-you-think-his-comedy-is-too-political-the-glenn-b.html
Listen to Jim Breuer's Full Interview on Louder with Crowder: https://rumble.com/v1i3e5l-he-was-right-all-along-ash-wednesday-with-jim-breuer-louder-with-crowder.html
Listen to Jim Breuer's Podcast Today: https://www.youtube.com/c/Breuniverse/videos
Listen to Jim Breuer's Interview on And We Know: https://rumble.com/v10470x-awk-interview-with-jim-breuer-4.7.22-his-comedy-is-just-common-sense.-his-j.html
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WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda
What Is the Great Reset Agenda?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content
Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV
Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Join Jim Breuer, Eric Trump, General Flynn & Mike Lindell On the ReAwaken America Tour!!! Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102