Straight Shooting News w/ Bandana Ed - June 13, 2021

6 13 2021 Straight Shooting NewsAre we about to lose WW II? Are we still as a nation and nations around the world fighting against the same tyrannical forces from WWII and their expertise in science that covers many, many different areas of what is called science today? If you are thinking these are strange questions, stick around.The Answers are in tonight’s show, beginning with questions, and a couple of short clips from history to help you to save your life and the lives of those you care about.First what are considered to be Doctors Today? … Should They Be Allowed to issue mandates and restrictions?Medical Research Scientists are Altering God’s creation of the human body with mRNA vaccines – after a four year college degree? What about Climate Change? …Fauci Clip: Fauci you are not attacking me you are attacking “Science”Nuremberg Trials 1945 Video Clip EugenicsHow does this all relate to the week’s news? We mentioned Fauci, and his claim of the “attack on Science, but who is actually attacking Science?***”India today” just published the study of the effectiveness of HCQ it States: “Hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug touted as a magical Covid-19 cure by former US President Donald Trump last year, has been found effective in a prophylactic study published in the Journal of The Association of Physicians of India (JAPI)”Why were so many allowed to die? Answer is the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the lockdown mandates and the vaccine could not have been used if there was known cures for COVID-19.Is this Medical Tyranny, like the Nuremberg Trials Addressed?***CDC warns over heart inflammation cases linked to mRNA jabs | COVID-19 Vaccine | English World News Short Clip“Meanwhile, it’s important for pediatricians and other clinicians to report any health concerns that arise after vaccination,” she said.*G 7 U.S. and U.K. Hail G7 Minimum Corporate Tax DealWho do you think will pay this extra 15% on top of what the corporations are already paying in taxes? Hint: Not the corporations.*G7 Boris Johnson calls for what has been referred to as a feminization of society?* President Joey is going to meet with President Putin, more on hat upcoming disaster next week.* Cyber Security or tyranny?***Voting Fraud and President Trump all battle grounds states are being questioned thanks to the boots on the ground work from NH to AZ. Mike Lindel held a Make America Great rally, confirming what many of us already know.We The People file a Quo Waranto, “Latin for "by what warrant (or authority)?" A writ quo warranto is used to challenge a person's right to hold a public or corporate office.”*The Border crisis with VP Harris’s Trips south of the border, but not to the border itself was a complete disaster, just like *Criminal Justice Reform, and *Critical Race Theory are getting a lot of blow back. Is what we are seeing take place with the rise in crime, fueling hate, and overrunning of our border being allowed to purposely happen to cause chaos in our nation as a distraction from the Crimes Against Humanity that have been committed?The Good news is states are opposing COVID Cards!End with The Nuremberg Verdicts (A brief interruption in audio)The questions we face today are what about the Nazi’s that were allowed to escape to the U.S.A. in “Operation Paper Clip” and others to the Soviet Union?In this clip Lord Justice Lawrence gave a statement prior to the verdicts being given: He Speaks of The SS experiments on humans.What has is taking place today to this dark place in Human History from the Nuremberg Trials.Are We The People to finish what Our Fathers and Grandfathers thought they finished at the completion of WWII?Unfortunately History is repeating itself, with Fauci and others involved in Medical Tyranny, and Government Tyranny exposing itself with these lockdowns, mandates, and now forced vaxes, similar to what took place in Nazi Germany, and even JapanThese are “times that try men’s souls”