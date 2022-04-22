It Is Very Critical That US Continue To Get Arms and Munitions to Ukrainians

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04/19/2022 Gen. Keane in Fox News: About the war in Donbass area, I don’t think anybody can predict the outcome at this point. The Russians strategic objective really is to cut off Ukraine from the coast to devastate its economy. It is very critical that the US continues to get arms and munitions to Ukrainians.