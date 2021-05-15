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Vera Sharav Holocaust survivor SPEAKING OUT
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250 views • May 15, 2021
Well this is officially the MOST IMPORTANT and moving video I have ever posted anywhere. Period. PLEASE WATCH LISTEN AND SHARE.
Vera Sharav Holocaust survivor SPEAKING OUT
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223632769708740608?referrer=shane_st_pierre
-------------------------------------
"The most important lesson of the Holocausts is how Medicine can be perverted from a healing/humanitarian profession into a Mass Murder Operation. The first victims of were disabled German infants and young children under the age of 3. Doctors declared them unfit for life. They selected the children to me medically murdered"
----------------------------------------
"Digital Green Passports are an ominous throwback to the Nazi Regime and South Africa apartheid. IBM's digital health pass technology provides the means to implement a 2 class society and are the symbolic equivalents of the yellow star."
"Those who object to medical dictates are denounced as spreaders of disease"
"Forced isolation and masks are insidious phycological weapons. They demean our dignity as free human beings."
"Dissenting voices are demonized and silenced, Be them doctors scientist or even Nobel prize winners. These repressive measures foreshadow the imposition of a dictatorship"
"This racist ideology devalues large sections of the populations. Eugenics and public health closely aligned in their objectives and implementation methods. Both legitimized covert objectives of the ruling class and both use police to enforce their goals."
"The final solution to the pandemic will be a vaccine. Like Hilter the globalists have a master plan: A dystopian New World Order. The objective is to overturn democratic republics and establish global rule, global banking and a central digital world currency. We the ordinary folks, will be divested of our job, our freedom, our legal rights and our human rights. Even our thoughts are to be controlled. The diabolical objectives of this transhumanist nightmare are truly terrifying. "
"WE MUST NOT LET THIS GENOCIDAL DIABOLICAL RESET COME TO FRUITION"
https://ahrp.org/vera-sharav/
_____________________________________________________________________
Pastebin: https://justpaste.it/Vera_Sharav_Holocaust_survivor
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cLMYYwqmeRx7/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vf6yc5-vera-sharav-holocaust-survivor-speaking-out.html
Odyssee: https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/330915587_Vera-Sharav-Holocaust-survivor-about-today-covid-comedy---Sharav-prezivsi-holokaustu-o-dnesni-situaci:a?r=9kQict139RPbdG61aGhDbCcpo8HcLcp4
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/530816981
Youtube: (will get removed)
DOWNLOAD: https://odysee.com/$/download/330915587_Vera-Sharav-Holocaust-survivor-about-today-covid-comedy---Sharav-prezivsi-holokaustu-o-dnesni-situaci/ad54c0bc42ea07de9eb52e3098c1ca34c42247a8
LIB: lbry://@stpierrsss#f/330915587_Vera-Sharav-Holocaust-survivor-about-today-covid-comedy---Sharav-prezivsi-holokaustu-o-dnesni-situaci#a
Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/s/3q0lijcaduuz6j5/330915587_Vera%20Sharav%20Holocaust%20survivor%20about%20today%20covid%20comedy%20-%20Sharav%20prezivsi%20holokaustu%20o%20dnesni%20situaci.mp4?dl=0
Drive: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1I9eAoW2rFR7WNLzlAgRwLxQIZ4WkhVN5/view?usp=sharing
https://www.facebook.com/105926891555011/videos/282130266888647
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst/videos/282130266888647
https://fb.watch/4yZNN_POfA/
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/13421
Well this is officially the MOST IMPORTANT and moving video I have ever posted anywhere. Period. PLEASE WATCH LISTEN AND SHARE.
Vera Sharav Holocaust survivor SPEAKING OUT
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223632769708740608?referrer=shane_st_pierre
-------------------------------------
"The most important lesson of the Holocausts is how Medicine can be perverted from a healing/humanitarian profession into a Mass Murder Operation. The first victims of were disabled German infants and young children under the age of 3. Doctors declared them unfit for life. They selected the children to me medically murdered"
----------------------------------------
"Digital Green Passports are an ominous throwback to the Nazi Regime and South Africa apartheid. IBM's digital health pass technology provides the means to implement a 2 class society and are the symbolic equivalents of the yellow star."
"Those who object to medical dictates are denounced as spreaders of disease"
"Forced isolation and masks are insidious phycological weapons. They demean our dignity as free human beings."
"Dissenting voices are demonized and silenced, Be them doctors scientist or even Nobel prize winners. These repressive measures foreshadow the imposition of a dictatorship"
"This racist ideology devalues large sections of the populations. Eugenics and public health closely aligned in their objectives and implementation methods. Both legitimized covert objectives of the ruling class and both use police to enforce their goals."
"The final solution to the pandemic will be a vaccine. Like Hilter the globalists have a master plan: A dystopian New World Order. The objective is to overturn democratic republics and establish global rule, global banking and a central digital world currency. We the ordinary folks, will be divested of our job, our freedom, our legal rights and our human rights. Even our thoughts are to be controlled. The diabolical objectives of this transhumanist nightmare are truly terrifying. "
"WE MUST NOT LET THIS GENOCIDAL DIABOLICAL RESET COME TO FRUITION"
https://ahrp.org/vera-sharav/
_____________________________________________________________________
Pastebin: https://justpaste.it/Vera_Sharav_Holocaust_survivor
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cLMYYwqmeRx7/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vf6yc5-vera-sharav-holocaust-survivor-speaking-out.html
Odyssee: https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/330915587_Vera-Sharav-Holocaust-survivor-about-today-covid-comedy---Sharav-prezivsi-holokaustu-o-dnesni-situaci:a?r=9kQict139RPbdG61aGhDbCcpo8HcLcp4
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/530816981
Youtube: (will get removed)
DOWNLOAD: https://odysee.com/$/download/330915587_Vera-Sharav-Holocaust-survivor-about-today-covid-comedy---Sharav-prezivsi-holokaustu-o-dnesni-situaci/ad54c0bc42ea07de9eb52e3098c1ca34c42247a8
LIB: lbry://@stpierrsss#f/330915587_Vera-Sharav-Holocaust-survivor-about-today-covid-comedy---Sharav-prezivsi-holokaustu-o-dnesni-situaci#a
Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/s/3q0lijcaduuz6j5/330915587_Vera%20Sharav%20Holocaust%20survivor%20about%20today%20covid%20comedy%20-%20Sharav%20prezivsi%20holokaustu%20o%20dnesni%20situaci.mp4?dl=0
Drive: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1I9eAoW2rFR7WNLzlAgRwLxQIZ4WkhVN5/view?usp=sharing
https://www.facebook.com/105926891555011/videos/282130266888647
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst/videos/282130266888647
https://fb.watch/4yZNN_POfA/
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/13421
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