5 Red Heifers and Year 5783?

The Temple Institute announced that "5 perfect, unblemished red heifers arrived in Israel from the USA" on September 15, 2022.. Chanan Kupietzky, an Orthodox Jewish teacher, pointed out that last year was 5781 in the Jewish calendar, pointing to the year these red heifers were conceived, 5782 is when they were to arrive in Israel, and that the year beginning sunset September 25, 2022 is supposedly 5783, which is supposed to be the year of red heifer redemption. Is that the correct year anno mundi (year of the earth) or is 5989 to 5992 more in line with history? What about the claimed Shemitah year? Might the appearance of a proper red heifer encourage the Sanhedrin to begin regular animal sacrifices? Might political considerations result in the resumption of animal sacrifices? Does the Bible show that animal sacrifices in Israel will be stopped? Does possibly having a red heifer mean that a massive Jewish temple is about to be rebuilt in Jerusalem? Do Christians need the sacrifice of Jesus or the blood of a red heifer to be purified? How close do we seem to be for Daniel 9:27b to be fulfilled?

A written article of possibly related interest is available titled "Temple Institute reports ‘5 perfect, unblemished red heifers’ arrived in Israel–this could be a BIG DEAL!" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/temple-institute-reports-5-perfect-unblemished-red-heifers-arrived-in-israel/