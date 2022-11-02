https://gnews.org/articles/504380
Summary：11/01/2022 Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan: ASEAN will not choose between US and China as both are crucial partners. Don’t make us choose, and we will refuse to choose.
