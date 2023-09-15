I Took the Shot and Regret It. Now What?

Dr. Ryan Cole is a pathologist who refused to bow down to the Medical Cartel and paid the price as a result. Dr. Cole was the featured presenter at the 2023 John Birch Society Leadership Conference in Des Moines, Iowa. His research on the harm of Covid injections is indispensable. In this interview, Dr. Cole discusses the long-term damage the shot is causing, and what those who’ve gotten jabbed and regret it can do.
Dr. Cole is board certified in anatomic and clinical pathology, and has 20 years’ experience in dermatopathology and interest in molecular diagnostics. In 2004 he founded Cole Diagnostics, an independent, full-service medical laboratory in Boise, Idaho, where he is the chief medical officer and laboratory director.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.