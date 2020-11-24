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Caged Kraken: Hair-Dye Rudy Slams Powell After She Linked CIA to Dominion
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56 views • November 24, 2020
Nov 23, 2020
TruNews
Today on TruNews we discuss Rudy Giuliani’s betrayal of Sidney Powell and the Republican Party base that supports an investigation into the systemic corruption rotting our nation to its core. We also address President Trump’s concession of the 2020 election through allowing the GSA to recognize Joe Biden as the victor, and we detail China’s proposal of a global QR-code immunity passport for post-plandemic travel. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 11/23/2020
https://www.trunews.com/stream/caged-kraken-hair-dye-rudy-slams-powell-after-she-linked-cia-to-dominion
TruNews
Today on TruNews we discuss Rudy Giuliani’s betrayal of Sidney Powell and the Republican Party base that supports an investigation into the systemic corruption rotting our nation to its core. We also address President Trump’s concession of the 2020 election through allowing the GSA to recognize Joe Biden as the victor, and we detail China’s proposal of a global QR-code immunity passport for post-plandemic travel. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 11/23/2020
https://www.trunews.com/stream/caged-kraken-hair-dye-rudy-slams-powell-after-she-linked-cia-to-dominion
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