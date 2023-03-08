Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tomorrow's Beauty: An Illustrated Poem
7 views
channel image
Kaleidoscopic Visions
Published 15 hours ago |

This video is a collection of photographs of the moon that I have taken in Platte County, Wyoming.  These images are used to illustrate a poem that I wrote in 1970 that represented my philosophical musings about the astronauts' moon walk in 1969.  The video is a reminder that we should take time to enjoy simple pleasures in our lives, like gazing at the moon and the stars, wherever we are.

Keywords
faithmoonnaturephilosophyphotographypoetryreligion and spirituality

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket