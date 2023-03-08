Tomorrow's Beauty: An Illustrated Poem

This video is a collection of photographs of the moon that I have taken in Platte County, Wyoming. These images are used to illustrate a poem that I wrote in 1970 that represented my philosophical musings about the astronauts' moon walk in 1969. The video is a reminder that we should take time to enjoy simple pleasures in our lives, like gazing at the moon and the stars, wherever we are.
