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The Liberalization of America | Phyllis Schlafly and Stefan Molyneux
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57 views • December 27, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3209/the-liberalization-of-america-phyllis-schlafly-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3209-the-liberalization-of-america-phyllis-schlafly-and-stefan-molyneux
With the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and the upcoming Presidential Election in the United States - America's future direction as a nation is very much in question. Phyllis Schlafly joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the legacy of Antonin Scalia, the rise of liberalism under Barack Obama, the importance of the grassroots, the establishment opposition to Donald Trump, her disappointment with Marco Rubio and much much more!
Phyllis Schlafly is a constitutional lawyer, founder and president of Eagle Forum and an author of many books, including A Choice Not An Echo, Who Killed The American Family, The Supremacists: The Tyranny of Judges and How to Stop It. Mrs. Schlafly’s monthly newsletter called The Phyllis Schlafly Report is now in its 47th year. For more information, go to: http://www.eagleforum.org
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3209-the-liberalization-of-america-phyllis-schlafly-and-stefan-molyneux
With the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and the upcoming Presidential Election in the United States - America's future direction as a nation is very much in question. Phyllis Schlafly joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the legacy of Antonin Scalia, the rise of liberalism under Barack Obama, the importance of the grassroots, the establishment opposition to Donald Trump, her disappointment with Marco Rubio and much much more!
Phyllis Schlafly is a constitutional lawyer, founder and president of Eagle Forum and an author of many books, including A Choice Not An Echo, Who Killed The American Family, The Supremacists: The Tyranny of Judges and How to Stop It. Mrs. Schlafly’s monthly newsletter called The Phyllis Schlafly Report is now in its 47th year. For more information, go to: http://www.eagleforum.org
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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