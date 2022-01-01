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Rabbi draws parallels between events of today and 80 years ago
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171 views • January 01, 2022
Rabbi Chananya Weissman, Orthodox Jew and book author speaking at the German Corona Committee on parallels between evils happening today in the world and events of 80 years ago. The enemy was not defeated he says but just took a break to regroup and come back stronger.
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