Space Force Lt. Colonel Matthew Lohmeier on Marxism in the Military | Sebastian Gorka AMERICA First

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sebastian spends the entire hour, via Skype, with LTC Matthew Lohmeier of the United States Space Force, to talk about his experiences with far-left propaganda like Critical Race Theory in the U.S. Military, as described in his new book "Irresistible Revolution."