YURI Daily - The Window of Opportunity for a Threatening Attack in Zaporozhye is closed for the Ukrainian AFU. - 091722

Yuri - The window of opportunity for a threatening attack in Zaporozhye is closed for the AFU, as the defence line is manned by the first-class Russian units with enought reserves, which unfortunately was not the case in Balakleya/Izyum. Increased UAV capabilities of the Russian reconnaissance noted, and later in the autumn may become a nightmare for the AFU. The level of threat in Kherson region diminishing. Two attacks in Kherson region were thwarted on approach or before execution. Attack near Donetsk/Peski, too. Krasni Liman holds on, even though the enemy have not abandoned its attempts to attack. Eastern part of Kupyansk is under Russian control.