Skyfall 2018: Satan's Greatest End-Time Deception by Pastor Dean Odle

October 5th, 2018
This was the first session of the Skyfall 2018 Conference in Auburn Alabama on October 5, 2018. Pastor Dean Odle (the host) gave the first presentation that covered Jesus' warnings of end-time deception and a very detailed teaching on the nature of Biblical creation/cosmology. The sections on the firmament and Antarctica will really amaze you.
